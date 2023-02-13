Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,562 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DBRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

NYSE DBRG opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

