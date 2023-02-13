Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Increases Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.10% of Alico worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALCO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Alico by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alico by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Alico by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Alico by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alico by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Alico stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. Alico, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.42. Alico had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

