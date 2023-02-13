Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Up 166.7% in January

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Down 0.7 %

SFRGY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 2,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,963. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salvatore Ferragamo currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.60.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

