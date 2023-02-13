Salient Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,999 The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AES by 24.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AES Stock Up 2.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

NYSE:AES opened at $26.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

AES Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -140.42%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.