Salient Capital Advisors LLC Has $61.91 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,062,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 418,741 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 3.6% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $61,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 365.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Stock Performance

NYSE MPLX opened at $34.46 on Monday. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.14.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

