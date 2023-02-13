Salient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 259,996 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 259,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Plug Power accounts for about 0.3% of Salient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Plug Power by 34.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLUG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Shares of PLUG opened at $15.45 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

