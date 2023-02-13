Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

