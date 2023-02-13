Salesforce’s (CRM) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $167.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $167.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $123,409.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,219,323.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,580 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,535. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

