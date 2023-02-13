Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,587 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 1.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $39,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Atlantic Securities lowered Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.03.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE CRM traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $169.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,267. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.17 billion, a PE ratio of 596.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $124,721.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.