Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 506.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 576.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $14,062,005.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $124,721.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,774,453,356.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,959,846.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,062,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,580 shares of company stock worth $23,759,535 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $167.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.64 and a 200-day moving average of $155.09. The company has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 596.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Salesforce from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.03.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

