Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Performance

SFE opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safeguard Scientifics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFE. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

