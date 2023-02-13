RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 70,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after buying an additional 914,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM remained flat at $22.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

