RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 282 Shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP)

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:WIP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF Stock Performance

WIP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. 10,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. SPDR FTSE International Government Inflation-Protected Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.97 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

