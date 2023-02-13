Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Up 933.3% in January

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 70.6% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 62,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

RGT traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.08. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72.

Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Global Value Trust

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

