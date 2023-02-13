Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of STGYF opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.85. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$3.18 and a 12-month high of C$5.96.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.