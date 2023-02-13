Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Update

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the January 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,550,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RYCEY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.30. 4,860,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,510. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYCEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 70 ($0.84) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 102 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.26) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

