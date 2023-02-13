Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 70 ($0.84) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 34.87% from the company’s current price.

RR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.32) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 97.83 ($1.18).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 107.48 ($1.29). The stock had a trading volume of 17,535,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,907. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.95). The firm has a market cap of £8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,374.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 86.88.

Insider Activity

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £24,145.03 ($29,023.96). In other news, insider Warren East purchased 26,533 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,145.03 ($29,023.96). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 12,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £11,635.26 ($13,986.37).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

