Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $285.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.21. The company has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.98.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $284.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

