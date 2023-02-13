Rock Creek Group LP Sells 19,027 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Rock Creek Group LP lessened its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,027 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M/I Homes news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $59.06 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $64.68. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.58.

A number of research firms have commented on MHO. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.