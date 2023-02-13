Rock Creek Group LP Raises Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,408 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. BlueLinx comprises about 1.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlueLinx by 45.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXC opened at $87.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market cap of $791.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.31.

Separately, StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

