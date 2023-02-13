Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 1,315 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Asbury Automotive Group comprises 0.3% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned approximately 0.07% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3,311.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 77.2% during the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 51,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,775,133 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th.

ABG opened at $231.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.88 and a 52-week high of $253.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.34.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.