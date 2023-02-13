Rock Creek Group LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $200.62 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.91.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

