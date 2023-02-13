Rock Creek Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 122,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,399,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,325,000 after purchasing an additional 82,507 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,617 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,096,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,731,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,826,614.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,111,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock worth $56,215,273. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200 day moving average is $76.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

