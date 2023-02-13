Rock Creek Group LP Has $114.62 Million Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises about 15.0% of Rock Creek Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rock Creek Group LP owned 1.88% of Choice Hotels International worth $114,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $121.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $153.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.16.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

