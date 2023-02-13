Rock Creek Group LP Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP owned about 0.25% of Legacy Housing worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Legacy Housing stock opened at $20.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $488.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $27.79.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
