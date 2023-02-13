RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.0 days.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Price Performance
RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
