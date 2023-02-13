RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the January 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 211.0 days.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Price Performance

RoboGroup T.E.K. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.33.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of automated training and distance learning systems. It operates through the following segments: Israel, International Market and North America, and Digital Products. The Israel segment engages in the provision of services to the Ministry of Education in Israel.

