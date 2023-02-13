Robert Wrixon Purchases 301,000 Shares of Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Rating) insider Robert Wrixon purchased 301,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,739.00 ($8,095.86).

Robert Wrixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Robert Wrixon purchased 210,000 shares of Pivotal Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,030.00 ($6,227.59).

On Friday, December 16th, Robert Wrixon purchased 275,000 shares of Pivotal Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,925.00 ($8,913.79).

Pivotal Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Pivotal Metals Company Profile

Pivotal Metals Limited explores for and develops tungsten and tin projects in Spain. It also explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, platinum group metals, and gold projects in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rafaella Resources Limited and changed its name to Pivotal Metals Limited in November 2022.

