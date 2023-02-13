Ripio Credit Network Trading 6.1% Lower This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $16,996.16 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00010359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00043246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019756 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00216095 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

