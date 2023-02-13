Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $1.05 million and $16,597.01 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00045136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00218639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00178985 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,929.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

