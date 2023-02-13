Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.8% during the second quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 288,054 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T opened at $19.05 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

