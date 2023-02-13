Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 45.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 97.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 121,643 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $23,698,000 after acquiring an additional 59,965 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 71,240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,954,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

UNP stock opened at $205.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

