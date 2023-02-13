Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Phillips 66 Price Performance

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $107.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

