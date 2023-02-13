Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 2.0% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. owned about 0.14% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.