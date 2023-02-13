Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $10.47 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 628,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 1.6% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 496,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.44.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,980 in the last ninety days. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMI opened at $18.21 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

