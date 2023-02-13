Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the January 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Revival Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

Revival Gold stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 140,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,094. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segment: Canada, Australia, and the United States of America. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

