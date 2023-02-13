Reviewing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Upwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 0.15% 0.26% 0.09% Upwork -16.16% -38.46% -8.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.4% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Upwork shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Upwork shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Cars.com has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upwork has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cars.com and Upwork’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.82 $7.72 million $0.01 1,701.70 Upwork $502.80 million 3.27 -$56.24 million ($0.74) -16.89

Cars.com has higher revenue and earnings than Upwork. Upwork is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cars.com and Upwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 0 2 0 3.00 Upwork 0 3 7 0 2.70

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.41%. Upwork has a consensus target price of $22.82, indicating a potential upside of 82.55%. Given Upwork’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Upwork is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Upwork on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

