Reunion Neuroscience (REU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Reunion Neuroscience (TSE:REU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C($0.65).

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.