Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.
Resources Connection Stock Up 0.4 %
RGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 21,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.74.
Insider Transactions at Resources Connection
In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Resources Connection
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on RGP. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Resources Connection (RGP)
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
- There’s a Lot to Love About Mineralys’ Valentine’s Day IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.