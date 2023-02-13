Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th.

Resources Connection Stock Up 0.4 %

RGP traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 21,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,007. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resources Connection

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,202,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 42,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Resources Connection by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,330,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 15.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RGP. StockNews.com upgraded Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.