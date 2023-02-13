Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hershey (HSY)

Hershey (NYSE: HSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $231.00 to $246.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $255.00 to $277.00.

1/31/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/10/2023 – Hershey was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2023 – Hershey is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Hershey was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Hershey had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $231.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

HSY stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $239.91. 931,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $242.63.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. Hershey’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $35,224.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,986,333.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total transaction of $521,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,116. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,315,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Hershey by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hershey by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,439,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 330,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,627,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 46,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

