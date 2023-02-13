Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ: JKHY) recently:

2/9/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $184.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $193.00.

2/9/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $191.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $184.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $198.00 to $188.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $190.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Jack Henry & Associates is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.75. 486,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.71. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.56 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Jack Henry & Associates Inc alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.