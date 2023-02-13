Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $258.00 to $285.00.

1/30/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $272.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $278.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $249.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $233.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $238.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.96 on Monday, hitting $292.14. 259,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Rockwell Automation Inc alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

