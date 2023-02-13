Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/31/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $258.00 to $285.00.
- 1/30/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $200.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $238.00 to $272.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $285.00 to $292.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/27/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $297.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/24/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $278.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $233.00 to $249.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $269.00 to $284.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $227.00 to $233.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2023 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $206.00 to $220.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2022 – Rockwell Automation had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $211.00 to $238.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $6.96 on Monday, hitting $292.14. 259,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,292. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.98. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $294.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.46.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
