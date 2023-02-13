Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the January 15th total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REPYY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repsol from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Repsol from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Repsol from €16.80 ($18.06) to €16.50 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.77.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS REPYY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.49. 51,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,006. Repsol has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01.

Repsol Increases Dividend

About Repsol

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.28. Repsol’s payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

(Get Rating)

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.