renBTC Market Capitalization Tops $87.95 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 13th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for about $24,568.97 or 1.13436387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $87.95 million and $2.74 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

