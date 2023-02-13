Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.4 days.
Relx Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 2,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.
About Relx
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relx (RLXXF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.