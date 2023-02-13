Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 520,800 shares, an increase of 84.0% from the January 15th total of 283,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.4 days.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.20. 2,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

