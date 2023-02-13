Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $31,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,982,000 after buying an additional 215,083 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.90. 55,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.83. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

