Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 21,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGU traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $24.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,284. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

