Relative Value Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 1.4 %

Starbucks stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.57. 864,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,557,171. The company has a market cap of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,280 shares of company stock worth $2,663,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.