Relative Value Partners Group LLC Invests $8.86 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 448,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 160,397.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,396,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393,280 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,226,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,360,000 after buying an additional 1,078,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,475,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,351,000 after buying an additional 1,054,322 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 785,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,426,000 after acquiring an additional 508,170 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,149,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 34,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,751. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $27.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.