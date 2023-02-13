Relative Value Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,011,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,348,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $77.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

