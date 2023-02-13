Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $66.47 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 692,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,611 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $66,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,531,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $113.49.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.212 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

