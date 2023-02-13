Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($4.81) in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.00.

Redrow Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of Redrow stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. Redrow has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

